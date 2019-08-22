Man, teen injured in shootout at East Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was critically wounded and a teenager suffered serious injuries after people in two vehicles reportedly shot at each other Wednesday night at a gas station in East Nashville.

Metro police responded around 11:30 p.m. to the shooting at Loves Truck Stop on West Trinity Lane between I-24 and Dickerson Pike.

According to officers, two people in two vehicles were shooting at each other near the gas pumps, but they all fled before police arrived.

Minutes later, investigators said a 16-year-old boy showed up at TriStar Skyline Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his elbow. The injury was not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Officers said a 26-year-old man also drove himself to TriStar Centennial Women’s Hospital with three gunshot wounds to the groin area. His injuries were very serious, so he was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

No further details were immediately released.