Man tased after crashing into La Vergne police car

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was tased and detained Monday night after he allegedly crashed a vehicle into a police car in the back parking lot of the La Vergne Police Department.

According to city officials, several officers were in the parking lot when the crash took place around 7:30 p.m. Officers drew their weapons and ordered the driver to step out of the car. After the driver didn’t comply, an officer used a taser to gain control of the suspect.

The driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation. No police officers were injured during the incident.

Right now, charges against the driver are pending.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.