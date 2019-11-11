Man takes Hendersonville police on chase with child in the car

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man led Hendersonville police on a high-speed chase with a toddler in the back seat, according to officials.

It happened on Nov. 4 around 10:30 p.m. Officers tried to pull over a car driven by Calvin Bright. The 27-year-old had no license and took off, leading officers on a two-county chase at high rates of speed.

It was not until the end of the chase that officers realized there was a young child in a car seat in the back of the suspect’s vehicle.

“My understanding is his reason for actually fleeing from the police is because he had a suspended license,” said Det. Sgt Christopher Gagnon.

The chase came to an end when Hendersonville Police set up on the side of I-24 and tossed spike strips as Bright zipped by.

Dashcam showed Bright pull over, bail out of the car and then begin running down I-24.

After a few moments of trying to literally out-run the police car, Bright threw up his hands and surrendered, eventually laying down on the side of the interstate.

There was a woman in the car and she is temporarily taken into custody until police can determine what her role was in this chase.

It turns out the woman is the mother of a toddler who was in a car seat in the back of the car.

Dashcam at the scene showed officers carrying the young child to a warm police car nearby.

You can hear Adam Goodwin taking to the child in his arms as he walks him to the waiting car.

According to investigators, the child’s mother was in the speeding car, but it was quickly determined that she had nothing to do with Calvin Bright’s reckless ride and she was not charged. What her relationship with Bright is unknown.

“Officer Goodwin is great with kids. And I’m hoping we had a positive impact on that child so he understands that police are not the bad guys,” said Gagnon.

Calvin Bright was charged with evading arrest, reckless endangerment, driving on a suspended license, and drug paraphernalia.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.