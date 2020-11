Metro police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting in Antioch that sent one man to the hospital.

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in Antioch.

According to police, a man was shot and taken to the hospital. The shooting happened on Bell Trace Circle around 2 p.m. Police tell News 2 the man is was in critical condition.

No other information was released at the scene.