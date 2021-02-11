Man suspected of setting fire to abandoned Nashville motel after birthday party

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A months-long search is over for the man accused of setting fire to an abandoned Nashville motel while a woman slept inside.

The Nashville Fire Department responded around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 31, 2020 to a large fire at the closed-down Raven motel on Brick Church Pike, where multiple homeless people were reportedly inside.

Firefighters said one woman was transported to a hospital after escaping the fire with minor injuries. She told investigators that a man she knew only as “Blue” woke her up as she slept in one of the rooms, then poured gasoline all around her and set fire to the room.

During a follow-up interview with the woman, a warrant states she told investigators that Torain had thrown a birthday party at the nearby Days Inn, but became angry about a gun being stolen from his motel room.

When Torain kicked his guests out of his room, investigators said they moved over to the abandoned Raven motel, which had no electricity or running water.

Nashville arson investigators named Ricardo Torain as a suspect in Oct. and issued an alert, urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

Torain was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Wednesday night on a charge of aggravated arson. His bond was set at $75,000.