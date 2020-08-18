Man surrenders after 4-hour standoff with Lewis County law enforcement, SWAT team

LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been transported to the hospital after a several hour standoff with nearly three dozen officers.

Sheriff Dwayne Kilpatrick tells News 2 a man in his 40s barricaded himself in a house near Highway 99 and Rock House Road. Family members notified law enforcement of the situation.

An estimated 35 officers responded to the situation, which ended shortly after 8 p.m. Monday. Multiple agencies responded, including the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, Centerville, Hickman Police, and Hohenwald police departments. The Hickman County SWAT team also assisted, along with the Lewis County Constables.

Law enforcement blocked off the back of the house and officers were able to negotiate and eventually get the man to come out of the house. The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation, but no officers were hurt.