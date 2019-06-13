Man stabbed while eating in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A 51-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of her boyfriend Wednesday night in Madison.

Johanna Fecarotta, 51, was charged Thursday morning with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim told officers he was sitting around and eating at Gallatin Pike South near Old Hickory Boulevard, when his girlfriend approached, hit him on the head, then slapped the food out of his hand.

When the victim stood up, he said Fecarotta stabbed him in his left forearm with a black and orange knife, so he punched her in self-defense.

Police said Fecarotta was drunk so she was also charged with public intoxication.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.