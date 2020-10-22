Man stabbed multiple times in East Nashville; Suspect arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect was arrested after he was accused of stabbing a man multiple times in East Nashville.

Metro Police charged Ricky Buford, 45, with attempted criminal homicide after the incident on Tuesday.

According to a report, police found the scene on Frith Drive and located the victim on Crutcher Street in the James A. Cayce Homes complex.

Police said the victim was found with multiple stab wounds and a collapsed lung before being taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where his injuries were listed as serious.

The report stated the victim is the current boyfriend of the suspect’s ex-girlfriend.

Witnesses reported Buford was stabbing the victim as the victim was trying to get away. Buford remains in the metro jail without bond.