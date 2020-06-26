Man stabbed in West Nashville homeless camp Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital early Friday.

According to MNPD, officers responded to the 6900 block of Charlotte Pike West just after midnight about someone stabbed in the abdomen. The victim told police that as he walked into the wooded area of a homeless camp behind the Bojangles, another man stabbed him with a 5 inch blade.

Other homeless people helped him when he exited the woods until first responders arrived. The 54-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Officers found what appeared to be blood stains near one of the tents where the stabbing was reported. Police have not identified the suspect in the case and the investigation is ongoing.

