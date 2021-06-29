Man stabbed in head at Nashville’s Centennial Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man suspected of stabbing a person in the head at Centennial Park Monday morning was found sitting on a bench nearby with a large knife, according to investigators.

Metro police responded just before noon to a reported stabbing at the park on West End Avenue.

When officers arrived, they said several witnesses pointed to a man, later identified as Dewayne Edwards, who was seated about 25 yards away on a park bench with a “large knife” next to him.

Those witnesses identified him as the person who had just stabbed another man, according to investigators.

An arrest warrant states the victim was on the ground nearby “bleeding profusely from his head.” Police have not released an update on his condition, but listed his injuries as “serious.”

Edwards, 49, was arrested and booked into the Metro jail on a charged of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury. His bond was set at $50,000.

A booking photo for Edwards was not immediately released by law enforcement.