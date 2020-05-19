Man stabbed in face during apparent robbery outside Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a stabbing during an apparent robbery outside of a gas station south of downtown Nashville late Monday night.

According to police, the victim was able to tell officers he was sitting in a car around 10 p.m. on Fairfield Avenue, when someone approached, robbed him and stabbed him in the face.

Customers at the gas station found the man lying in the parking lot, officers said. He was transported to an undisclosed hospital with critical injuries.

Detectives said the robber got away with several of the victim’s belongings and fled in an unknown direction. No suspect description was immediately released.

Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

