Man stabbed at Hermitage apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was injured in a stabbing at a Hermitage apartment complex early Friday morning.

Metro police responded just before 12:30 a.m. to a stabbing at the complex on Brooks Mill Circle, off Interstate 40 near Dodson Chapel Road.

Officers said the stabbing victim did not appear to have life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, according to police.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.