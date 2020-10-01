Man stabbed 5 times during disagreement in Bordeaux

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times following an apparent argument in Bordeaux late Wednesday night.

Officers responded around 9:15 p.m. to the area of Buena Vista Pike and Mattie Street for a reported stabbing.

When police arrived, they said they located a man with five stab wounds to his chest, back, arm and both legs. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to investigators.

No information was immediately released about the victim’s attacker.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.