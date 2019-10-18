Man stabbed 10 times during argument over food at Nashville halfway house

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 55-year-old man accused of stabbing and critically injuring his roommate during an altercation at a North Nashville halfway house Thursday has been taken into custody.

An arrest warrant alleges Robert Brewer was involved in an argument with a man over food at the halfway house where they live on 15th Avenue North near Buchanan Street. The paperwork states Brewer pulled the man into his room, then grabbed a steak knife and stabbed the victim a total of ten times in the head, neck and shoulder area.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of injuries deemed life-threatening, police revealed.

By the time officers arrived at the scene, Brewer had reportedly fled. Police said they tracked him down a short distance away on Buchanan Street near 16th Avenue North where he was taken into custody.

Brewer was booked into the Metro jail Thursday evening on a charge of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury. His bond was set at $500,000.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.