Breaking News
2 injured, buildings, vehicles struck after shootout on Church Street

Man stabbed 10 times during argument over food at Nashville halfway house

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 55-year-old man accused of stabbing and critically injuring his roommate during an altercation at a North Nashville halfway house Thursday has been taken into custody.

An arrest warrant alleges Robert Brewer was involved in an argument with a man over food at the halfway house where they live on 15th Avenue North near Buchanan Street. The paperwork states Brewer pulled the man into his room, then grabbed a steak knife and stabbed the victim a total of ten times in the head, neck and shoulder area.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of injuries deemed life-threatening, police revealed.

By the time officers arrived at the scene, Brewer had reportedly fled. Police said they tracked him down a short distance away on Buchanan Street near 16th Avenue North where he was taken into custody.

Brewer was booked into the Metro jail Thursday evening on a charge of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury. His bond was set at $500,000.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.  Click here for more coverage. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar