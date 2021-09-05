Man sought for deadly shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Columbia Police Department is searching for a man who reportedly shot and killed another man Saturday afternoon.

Police say at around noon Saturday, officers responded to a shooting on Hannaway Street. When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as 53-year-old Michael Boyd, who had been shot. Boyd was taken to Maury Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Michael Boyd (Source: Columbia Police Department)

Benjamin Sowell, 39, has been identified as the one who pulled the trigger. Warrants have been obtained for Sowell’s arrest, charging him with first degree murder, aggravated assault resulting in death, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or Sowell’s whereabouts should call police at 931-560-1670, dispatch at 931-388-2727, Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900 or email SAFETips@ColumbiaTN.com.