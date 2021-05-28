Man sought after woman kidnapped, assaulted in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a man accused of kidnapping a woman in Warren County Thursday morning.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert late Thursday night for Jason Bouldin and said he was involved in the kidnapping and aggravated assault of a 26-year-old woman earlier in the day.

The woman was treated at Ascension Saint Thomas River Park, then transported to a hospital “equipped for trauma,” according to investigators.

Deputies said Bouldin could be in Grundy County.

No additional information was immediately released about the investigation.

Anyone with information on Bouldin’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 931-668-7000.