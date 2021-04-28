Man sought after Vanderbilt student grabbed from behind near university

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify a man wanted for questioning after a Vanderbilt student was grabbed from behind near the university earlier this month.

Officers said the 22-year-old female student was walking east on Grand Avenue near 19th Avenue South around 9:15 p.m. on April 3, when a man began calling out to her to “come here” and yelled “I wanted to talk to you.”

The student continued walking and told detectives the man ran up to her, wrapped his arms around her and lifted her into the air. She was able to free herself, run away and call for help, according to investigators.

Detectives were able to obtain surveillance video of a man they said was “wanted for questioning” in connection with the attack. They described him as a tall, thin man who appeared to be in his 20s wearing a dark t-shirt that appeared to have a Chicago Blackhawks logo on the front.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.