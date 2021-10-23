Man sought after robbing East Nashville bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man who they say robbed a bank on Gallatin Pike Saturday afternoon.
Police say a man walked into the First Horizon Bank in the 3500 block of Gallatin Pike in East Nashville at around 12:15 p.m. Saturday. He was armed with a gun and appeared to be wearing blue jeans, a black knit hat and a black sweatshirt with “The North Face” written in neon green across the chest.
After getting cash, he fled the scene in a silver Nissan Altima.
Anyone who recognizes him should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.