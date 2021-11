NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify a man who robbed a bank in the Green Hills area Monday morning.

The robbery happened around 9:15 a.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank on Green Hills Village Drive near the Mall at Green Hills.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police believe this same suspect attempted to rob a Wells Fargo last Tuesday on Thompson Lane.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.