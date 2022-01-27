NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify a group of people involved in a physical altercation at a Nashville strip club earlier this month.

It happened at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club on John Lewis Way on Jan. 15.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police reported a group was inside a private room when two women got into a confrontation that spilled out into the hallway. A man then pulled a handgun from his pants and fired a single shot into the floor toward the direction of the staff, according to a release. No one was injured.

The man was described by Metro police as bad with facial hair and he was wearing a leather jacket.

Surveillance images from the night club were released that show a red truck with white lettering.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.