Man smashes glass door, steals safe from Antioch tea shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — A masked man wearing gloves and a hoodie smashed through the front door of a south Nashville tea shop early Tuesday morning, and it was all caught on surveillance video.

Brittany Stanley owns British Bee Tea Company on Antioch Pike. They’ve only been open three weeks and have already been burglarized during the middle of a global pandemic.

“It’s a scary thing when you realize somebody broke into your businesses and you’re not sure what they’ve done or if they’re still in the store,” Stanley said.

When Stanley arrived to work Tuesday, she found a mess. The glass front door of her new store had been shattered by a large rock.

“There was glass everywhere,” Stanley said.

She found the roughly twenty-pound rock inside the tea shop. It scratched the floor, but none of her other merchandise was damaged. However, the thief ripped the store’s bolted safe from the floor and ran away with it.

“The safe was not horribly big. But it was a heavy safe on its own, along with all the change and things that was in it. He definitely struggled to carry it out,” Stanley said.

Interior surveillance video shows the man walking out of the shop carrying the safe. Stanley did not share how much money was inside, but says it was enough to “clear out some profits.”

“We need to encourage other small businesses to come, and when these things happen it makes it hard,” Stanley said, “I still believe this is an amazing community. We have great people here and people coming and supporting us.”

If you recognize the man in the surveillance video, call Metro Police at 615-862-8600 or call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.