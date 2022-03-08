NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A man was shot twice in the leg Monday night while urinating in a parking lot at a Nashville apartment complex.

According to Metro Nashville Police, it happened just after 9 p.m. The victim was reportedly in the back parking lot of the Hadley Park Towers located on John A Merritt Boulevard.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Officials told News 2, the male suspect in his 30’s approached the victim from behind and told him to turn around and said something explicit, before he began shooting at the victim.

The victim was hit twice in the leg by gunfire.

Police said the victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.