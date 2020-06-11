Man shot while sitting in kitchen of Priest Lake home

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in his Priest Lake area home late Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at a home on Waverunner Court just before midnight.

Metro police said the victim was in his kitchen when a single gunshot was fired into the home.

The victim was struck in his shoulder and taken to TriStar Summit Medical Center by a witness, according to Metro police.

He was then transferred to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional information was immediately released.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories