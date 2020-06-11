Man shot while sitting in kitchen of Priest Lake home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in his Priest Lake area home late Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at a home on Waverunner Court just before midnight.

Metro police said the victim was in his kitchen when a single gunshot was fired into the home.

The victim was struck in his shoulder and taken to TriStar Summit Medical Center by a witness, according to Metro police.

He was then transferred to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional information was immediately released.

