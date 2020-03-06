Man shot while delivering pizzas in Bordeaux

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are looking for the suspect who shot a pizza delivery driver early Friday morning.

Police said the victim called in to report he had been shot.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Briarwick Drive just after midnight.

They say the victim was delivering pizza to a home when the suspect walked up to him and said something before pulling out a gun and starting to shoot.

The victim was hit twice and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police did detain someone who matched the suspect’s description but learned that was not the shooter.

Crime scene investigators and K-9 responded to the scene as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.