Man shot twice at South Nashville storage facility

Cube Smart Murfreesboro Road shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was shot twice at a South Nashville storage facility Monday morning. 

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. at the Cube Smart on Murfreesboro Pike near Thompson Lane. 

Metro police reported the victim was shot at the storage units and ran to a nearby laundromat. 

He was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. He was reportedly not conscious as he was transported.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates. 

