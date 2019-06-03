Man shot twice at South Nashville storage facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was shot twice at a South Nashville storage facility Monday morning.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. at the Cube Smart on Murfreesboro Pike near Thompson Lane.

Metro police reported the victim was shot at the storage units and ran to a nearby laundromat.

He was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. He was reportedly not conscious as he was transported.

No additional information was immediately released.

