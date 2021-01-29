Man shot to death outside strip club near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was fatally shot outside of a strip club just south of downtown Nashville late Thursday night.

Officers responded just before 11:30 p.m. to Crazy Horse Nashville on McCann Street, where the victim was located with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a Nashville hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Detectives determined the victim was initially shot at the intersection of Third Avenue South and McCann Street, then ran into the parking lot of Crazy Horse, where the gunman shot him several more times, before running off.

Witnesses told officers the shooter was wearing gray clothing and carrying a gray backpack. He has not been located, police said.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.