Man shot to death inside car at East Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside of a car in the parking lot of an East Nashville apartment complex Wednesday night.

Metro police responded just after 10 p.m. to a reported shooting at Berkshire Place Apartments on Porter Road near Cahal Avenue.

Officers said a man, who had been shot inside of a four-door sedan, was transported to a Nashville hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

(Photo: WKRN)

Another person was also taken to a hospital from the shooting scene, but did not have a gunshot wound, according to investigators. The extent of the injuries and the reason for the transport was not released by police.

No arrests have been made, investigators said.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.