Man shot outside Madison apartment complex last month dies

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man critically injured in a shooting outside of the Gibson Creek Apartments on East Webster Street in Madison last month has died at TriStar Skyline Medical Center.

According to Metro Police, 26-year-old Samuel Hall of Nashville, was found by responding officers lying on the ground in front of Building E on May 17. Hall was shot multiple times and a handgun was found next to him and recovered.

MNPD said the medical examiner believes Hall died from medical complications as a direct result of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.      

