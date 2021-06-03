Man shot outside Madison apartment complex last month dies

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man critically injured in a shooting outside of the Gibson Creek Apartments on East Webster Street in Madison last month has died at TriStar Skyline Medical Center.

According to Metro Police, 26-year-old Samuel Hall of Nashville, was found by responding officers lying on the ground in front of Building E on May 17. Hall was shot multiple times and a handgun was found next to him and recovered.

MNPD said the medical examiner believes Hall died from medical complications as a direct result of the shooting.