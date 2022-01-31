NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was critically injured when he was shot multiple times in a South Nashville neighborhood early Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on Dempsey Street, which is off Murfreesboro Road in the Seven Oaks neighborhood by the Nashville International Airport.

Metro police reported the victim was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. Investigators were seen focusing on a vehicle surrounded by crime scene tape.

No additional information was immediately released.