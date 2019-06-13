Man shot multiple times in North Nashville parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than two dozen shell casings were located at the scene of a shooting Thursday morning in the parking lot of a North Nashville apartment complex.

Officers were alerted around 4:30 a.m. of a shooting at Granstaff Apartments on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard near 11th Avenue North.

Police said the victim was shot multiple times and his vehicle was also hit.

He was able to get to Nashville General Hospital and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was stable, officers added.

No additional details were immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

