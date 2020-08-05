Man shot multiple times in chest at South Nashville apartment complex

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CASA BLANCA MOTEL

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times at an apartment complex in South Nashville early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded just after midnight to the Casablanca/Casalinda Apartments on Murfreesboro Pike near Millwood Drive for a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they said they located a man who had been shot multiple times in the chest. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was stable, detectives said.

The shooter was a man wearing a black and white hoodie, police explained. He was believed to be about 5’7” and 145 pounds.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation by Metro police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News 2 StormTracker RadarDownload the WKRN Weather Authority App

Don't Miss

Trending Stories