Man shot multiple times crashes car in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was taken to a hospital with critical injuries after crashing a car in the parking lot of an East Nashville bank early Tuesday morning.

Metro police responded around 4:15 a.m. to Broadmoor Drive, where witnesses reported seeing the shooting victim crash a vehicle into a tree, get out and collapse. Those witnesses told police they saw the vehicle come from Ewing Drive and cross Dickerson Pike, then slam into that tree.

Police determined the victim had been shot multiple times. He was transported to a Nashville hospital for treatment of critical injuries, officers said.

No additional details were immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

