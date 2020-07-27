Man shot, killed near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a 50-year-old man was fatally shot just south of downtown Nashville Sunday night.

Officers responded around 9:15 p.m. to a shooting on Charles E. Davis Boulevard near Lafayette Street.

When police arrived, they said they found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.

