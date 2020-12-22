Man shot, killed in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting at a townhome in South Nashville early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened on Swiss Avenue off Old Hickory Boulevard around 12:40 a.m.

Metro police reported a male victim was shot to death at a residence.

No additional information or suspect description was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.