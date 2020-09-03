Man shot, killed during carjacking in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was fatally shot during an apparent carjacking in South Nashville Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the scene of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Packard Drive.

Police said a man was by his vehicle, when two people tried to steal the car. The man ran to tell his mother and when he came back outside, officers said he was shot by the car thieves.

The shooting victim died from his injuries, according to investigators.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.