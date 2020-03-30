Man shot, killed during argument in Priest Lake community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Antioch early Monday morning.

Officers responded around 12:40 a.m. to reports of a shooting on Autumn Drive near Country Way Road.

When police arrived, they said they found a man who had been shot in the chest. He was transported to a hospital, where officers revealed he was pronounced dead.

Detectives believe the man was shot by someone during an argument.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information on the homicide investigation is urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

