1  of  31
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Williamson County Schools

Man shot, killed during argument in Priest Lake community

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic metro police_411511

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Antioch early Monday morning.

Officers responded around 12:40 a.m. to reports of a shooting on Autumn Drive near Country Way Road.

When police arrived, they said they found a man who had been shot in the chest. He was transported to a hospital, where officers revealed he was pronounced dead.

Detectives believe the man was shot by someone during an argument.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information on the homicide investigation is urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.

Click here to view News 2’s 2020 CrimeTracker homicide map.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories