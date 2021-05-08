Man shot, killed by police after shooting woman inside Clarksville home

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot and killed by police in Clarksville after he reportedly shot a woman inside of a home.

According to Clarksville Now, the shooting happened at around 8:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Hedge Apple Drive. A domestic call saying a woman had been shot was reported at that time.

Police arrived and the man who shot the woman then opened fire on the officers. The officers fired back, hitting the man who died from his injuries.

The woman was taken to the hospital and her condition is unknown at this time.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will take over the investigation.