Man shot, killed at West Nashville Target

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Sunday night, a 40-year-old man was fatally shot at a Nashville Target.

According to Metro Police’s spokesperson, Don Aaron, the man, who was shopping with a female friend, was shot outside the electronics department of the Charlotte Pike Target.

People began to run out of the store after shots were fired, including the 29-year-old suspect.

Aaron tells News 2 the suspect went to the front of the store and placed his gun in a planter. He told officers he was responsible for the shooting.

Police say this is a targeted shooting, but don’t yet have a motive.

The suspect is in custody.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories