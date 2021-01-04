Man shot, killed at West Nashville Target

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Sunday night, a 40-year-old man was fatally shot at a Nashville Target.
According to Metro Police’s spokesperson, Don Aaron, the man, who was shopping with a female friend, was shot outside the electronics department of the Charlotte Pike Target.
People began to run out of the store after shots were fired, including the 29-year-old suspect.
Aaron tells News 2 the suspect went to the front of the store and placed his gun in a planter. He told officers he was responsible for the shooting.
Police say this is a targeted shooting, but don’t yet have a motive.
The suspect is in custody.