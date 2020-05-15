Man shot, killed at East Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot to death in the breezeway of an East Nashville apartment complex Thursday night.

Officers responded just before 8:30 p.m. to a shooting on Dellway Villa Road, off Dickerson Pike.

When police arrived, they said they located a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest in a breezeway. The side of the building and several cars nearby also had bullet holes.

The victim was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival, investigators said.

Police said he was not a resident of the apartment complex where the shooting happened.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.