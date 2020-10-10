Man shot in the leg on University Court

Officers are investigating a Friday night shooting at 153 University Court in South Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officers are investigating a Friday night shooting at 153 University Court in South Nashville.

According to police, a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Officers responded to the scene around 10:05 p.m.

This follows another shooting that happened in the area Friday afternoon. It is not clear if the two incidents are related.

Police are still investigating both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.