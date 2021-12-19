MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – One man is facing critical injuries after being shot at an apartment complex in Madison.

The shooting happened Sunday overnight just after 1 a.m. at the Preserve at Highland Ridge Apartments on Dickerson Pike.

According to Metro police, the victim was shot in the face and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

The person responsible for the shooting remains on the run.

It is unclear what motivated the shooting.

No additional information was immediately provided.