Man shot in stomach at South Nashville laundromat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in South Nashville early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. at a laundromat in the 1000 block of Murfreesboro Pike near East Thompson Lane.

Metro police reported the victim was shot in the stomach and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect description has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.