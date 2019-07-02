Man shot in parking lot of Nashville Waffle House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was shot in the arm at a Waffle House in northeast Nashville late Monday night.

The shooting happened at the restaurant on West Trinity Lane near Brick Church Pike around 10:30 p.m.

Metro police reported the victim and a female drove to the restaurant and parked in the back of the parking lot.

A short time later, the shooter pulled up near them in a blue sedan, possibly a Nissan Sentra.

The victim walked to the suspect’s passenger side, where they met briefly before the victim went back to his car, according to Metro police.

Metro police said the suspect then walked over to the victim’s vehicle and fired one shot, hitting the man in the arm.

Both vehicles fled from the scene and the victim stopped at nearby Love’s Truck Stop to call for help.

He was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where his condition was not immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

