NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police say a man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg in the 2000 block of Ed Temple Boulevard.

Police were called to the scene around 7:30 Monday night. They say the man was taken to the hospital in his personal vehicle. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say the suspect fled on foot behind where the shooting took place.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.