NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating a Friday night shooting that sent a man in his 40s to the hospital.

Police responded to the 900 block of Blank Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. They say a man was shot in the calf and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. His injuries are non-life threatening.

Officers were on the scene for several hours. They say this is an ongoing investigation.