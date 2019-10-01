Man shot in foot in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was shot in the foot in East Nashville early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in the James Cayce Homes on South Seventh Street just before 2 a.m.

Metro police said the victim, who is in his mid-20s, told police a black man wearing shorts shot him in the ankle.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.

No additional information was released and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

