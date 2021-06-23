Man shot during robbery attempt in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman is facing charges for her involvement in a robbery-turned-shooting in Nashville.

Metro police said Cobrina Moten, 25, was being charged in this case. According to an arrest affidavit, she first met the victim at The Mint casino in Franklin, Kentucky. Both agreed to meet in Nashville along with another woman.

Police said they met up around 9:30 p.m. on June 7 on Davidson Street. The report stated the victim was tased from outside his vehicle by the other woman, while she told Moten to grab the money from his center console, after which she ran from the vehicle.

While the victim drove away, that’s when police said he was shot. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries before being interviewed by detectives.

Moten is charged with especially aggravated robbery with her bond set at $100,000. Police are still searching for the other woman who’s the suspected shooter.