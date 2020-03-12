Man shot during robbery attempt in Hermitage

Breaking News
Metro Schools closed the rest of the week due to coronavirus concerns
Closings
Battle Ground Academy Belmont Weekday School Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Franklin Special School District Lighthouse Christian School School of Nashville Ballet Templeton Academy United Christian Academy Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery in Hermitage early Thursday morning.

It happened near the Walgreens on Central Pike off Old Hickory Boulevard around 1 a.m.

Metro police said officers found the victim limping through the parking lot of the Walgreens with a gunshot wound to his leg. An officer immediately rendered aid by applying a tourniquet to the wound.

The victim told officers he was walking in the area when a red sedan with four men inside pulled up next to him and demanded his belongings at gunpoint.

When he told them he didn’t have anything, he was shot in the leg, according to Metro police, and the red sedan drove away from the scene.

The victim was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.      

