Man shot during robbery at motel on Brick Church Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot during a robbery at a motel on Brick Church Pike early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to America’s Best Value Inn near the West Trinity Lane exit off Interstate 65 around 2:20 a.m.

Metro police said the victim was shot in the arm as two suspects took his wallet. The victim’s injuries were said to be non-life threatening.

No suspect description was released but Metro police said the two men fled in a silver or gray vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.      

