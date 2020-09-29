Man shot during attempted robbery at Madison apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted robbery at a Madison apartment complex Monday night.

Officers responded just before 9 p.m. to a shooting on Walton Lane, north of Briley Parkway.

When police arrived, they said they located a man with a gunshot wound behind his right knee. He was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to investigators.

The victim told police he was getting into his truck to drive to work, when he was approached by a person who demanded his wallet. The victim stated he told the would-be robber he wanted to take his driver’s license out of his wallet before handing it over, so the gunman fired a shot and left without taking anything.

No additional information was immediately released, including a description of the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.